The median Software Engineer compensation in Ireland package at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt totals €56.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Software Engineer
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Total per year
€56.4K
Level
L2
Base
€48.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€7.6K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt?

€146K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Contribute

FAQ

