Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Salaries

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's salary ranges from $70,645 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $367,500 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $115K
Business Analyst
$115K
Civil Engineer
$219K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

Data Analyst
$75.4K
Human Resources
$163K
Information Technologist (IT)
$368K
Marketing
$157K
Product Designer
$70.6K
UX Researcher
$87.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $367,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is $115,420.

