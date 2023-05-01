Hotwire Communications is a leading provider of fiber optic telecommunications services, offering customized solutions to residential, commercial, hospitality, and campus environments. Their suite of services includes Fision Home, Fision Work, Fision Stay, Fision U, Fision Encore, and Fision Govt, providing high-speed internet, cable TV, premium channels, video on demand, and HD content. They have been providing telecommunications services since 2000 and fiber-based services since 2005. Their services cater to unique market segments, and they offer admin and management tools to make managing the guest experience seamless.