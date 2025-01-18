Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Hotstar totals ₹3.79M per year for Software Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹3.87M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hotstar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 2
₹3.79M
₹2.96M
₹715K
₹119K
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***