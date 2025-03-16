← Company Directory
Hotmart
Hotmart Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Brazil package at Hotmart totals R$169K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hotmart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Hotmart
Frontend Software Engineer
Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil
Total per year
R$169K
Level
Senior
Base
R$169K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Hotmart?

R$900K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Hotmart in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$375,870. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hotmart for the Software Engineer role in Brazil is R$168,780.

Other Resources