Hotel Engine
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Hotel Engine Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Hotel Engine totals $220K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hotel Engine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Hotel Engine
Product Manager
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$220K
Level
Senior
Base
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Hotel Engine?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Hotel Engine in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $357,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hotel Engine for the Product Manager role in United States is $180,000.

Other Resources