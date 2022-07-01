← Company Directory
Horizontal Wireline Services
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Horizontal Wireline Services that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    As the leading independent full-service wireline providers, Horizontal Wireline operates bases in the highest producing basins in the United States. We have extensive experience in the Marcellus, Utica, Mid-Continent, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, Cline, Niobrara and Bakken regions. We believe our value-added approach to well completions and wellbore integrity services benefit our customers and their economic returns. Our combined expertise of operations and technical approach will allow us to better serve our customers in lowering their overall well cost

    https://horizontalwireline.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    240
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Horizontal Wireline Services

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Apple
    • Flipkart
    • Square
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources