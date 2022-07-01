As the leading independent full-service wireline providers, Horizontal Wireline operates bases in the highest producing basins in the United States. We have extensive experience in the Marcellus, Utica, Mid-Continent, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, Cline, Niobrara and Bakken regions. We believe our value-added approach to well completions and wellbore integrity services benefit our customers and their economic returns. Our combined expertise of operations and technical approach will allow us to better serve our customers in lowering their overall well cost