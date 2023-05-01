← Company Directory
Horizon3.ai
Top Insights
    • About

    Horizon3.ai is a San Francisco-based company founded in 2019 that offers NodeZero, an autonomous penetration testing solution that helps organizations continuously assess their security posture across various attack surfaces. The self-service SaaS offering uses algorithms to discover and fingerprint attack surfaces, identify vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, harvested credentials, and dangerous product defaults that can be exploited by threat actors. The company is made up of industry, US Special Operations, and US National Security veterans.

    horizon3.ai
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

