Horizon media
    Horizon Media is a leading media agency that helps marketers achieve business-based outcomes. With offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto, the company has over 2,300 employees and estimated billings of $8.7 billion. Horizon is known for its highly personal approach to client service and has been recognized as one of the world's ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies. The company is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion and has been consistently named to prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists.

    http://www.horizonmedia.com
    1989
    3,001
    $500M-$1B
