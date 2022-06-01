Horace Mann was founded in 1945 by two educators in Springfield, Ill., who believed teachers deserved affordable auto insurance. Originally called the Illinois Education Association Mutual Insurance Company, our name was changed to honor the father of the American public education system, Horace Mann. We are proud to share his name.At Horace Mann, the hard work, commitment and dedication of our employees are the foundation of our success. And today we are the largest, national multiline insurance company dedicated to serving America’s educators and their families. Our purpose is to provide lifelong financial well-being for educators and their families through personalized service, advice, and a full range of tailored insurance and financial products. Through our professional agents and their staff, we offer insurance and financial products to the educational community across the United States.