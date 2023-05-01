← Company Directory
Hopital Glengarry Memorial Hospital
    Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) is a primary healthcare provider that has been serving Alexandria and Glengarry County since 1965. The hospital aims to be a leader in providing quality care using available technology and works with community and regional partners to integrate services, reduce costs, and improve patient care coordination. HGMH's mission is to provide innovative, accessible, safe, and quality patient-centered primary health care services in both official languages, while its vision is to be a recognized leader in the delivery, promotion, and integration of health care services. The hospital values integrity, respect, quality & safety, compassion, and working together.

    hgmh.on.ca
    1965
    351
    $10M-$50M
