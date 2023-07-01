Hop-On Inc. is an electronic product development and manufacturing company based in the United States and China. They specialize in consumer and commercial electronics, including Android and Chrome OS-based devices, smartphones, tablets, televisions, set-top boxes, eReaders, and mobile device applications. They also offer a social media platform called Digitalage, which includes digital rights management tools for content sharing. Hop-On Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Temecula, California.