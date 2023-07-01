← Company Directory
Hop-on
    About

    Hop-On Inc. is an electronic product development and manufacturing company based in the United States and China. They specialize in consumer and commercial electronics, including Android and Chrome OS-based devices, smartphones, tablets, televisions, set-top boxes, eReaders, and mobile device applications. They also offer a social media platform called Digitalage, which includes digital rights management tools for content sharing. Hop-On Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Temecula, California.

    http://hop-on.com
    Website
    1993
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $0-$1M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources