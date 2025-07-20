Company Directory
Honeywell
Honeywell Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in United States package at Honeywell totals $92K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Honeywell's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Honeywell
Financial Analyst
Atlanta, GA
Total per year
$92K
Level
L2
Base
$92K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
FAQ

Augstākais atalgojuma pakalpojums, kas tika ziņots par Financial Analyst uzņēmumā Honeywell in United States, ir gada kopējais atalgojums $112,000.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Honeywell par Financial Analyst lomu in United States, ir $92,000.

