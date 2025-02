Homology Medicines is a genetic medicines company that uses its proprietary platform to deliver genetic medicines to patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company's AAVHSCs allow it to target a range of disease-relevant tissues with a single injection. Homology Medicines was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.