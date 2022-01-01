← Company Directory
HomeX Salaries

HomeX's median salary is $71,400 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HomeX. Last updated: 2/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
$71.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At HomeX, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HomeX is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $71,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HomeX is $71,400.

