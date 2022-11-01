← Company Directory
HomeToGo
HomeToGo Salaries

HomeToGo's salary ranges from $55,140 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $116,727 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HomeToGo. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Product Manager
Median $79K
Data Analyst
$81K
Data Science Manager
$117K

Data Scientist
$89.1K
Human Resources
$77.4K
Marketing
$68.9K
Software Engineer
$82.6K
Solution Architect
$55.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HomeToGo is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $116,727. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HomeToGo is $79,994.

Other Resources