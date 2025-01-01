← Company Directory
Homeland Safety Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Homeland Safety Systems that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Homeland Safety Systems has a combined 50+ years of professional and trustworthy security system consultants and design digital surveillance and safety systems. We pride ourselves on our high-end, high-quality advanced electronic equipment, which we manufacture. Our employees are also some of the most professional, knowledgeable and efficient in the business, we even go so far as to have one of the most stringent background checks in the safety and surveillance industry. Whether you need digital surveillance, vehicular gate systems, broadband wireless, security, building access control, business communications, video conferencing systems, infrastructure wiring or design and planning we do it all. We can even work with your old system.

    https://homelandsafetysystems.com
    Website
    2024
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Homeland Safety Systems

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Pinterest
    • Uber
    • PayPal
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources