HOMAGE Product Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HOMAGE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 107K - SGD 124K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 98.8KSGD 107KSGD 124KSGD 138K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at HOMAGE in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 138,383. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HOMAGE for the Product Manager role in Singapore is SGD 98,845.

