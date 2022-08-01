← Company Directory
Hologram Sciences
    • About

    Hologram Sciences is a newly formed, fast-moving, consumer-focused company. We are reimagining the future of nutrition — bringing together proven science, pioneering technology, and habit-building to create personalized solutions to help people get healthier and feel better. Hologram rapidly develops and delivers new brands to market that combine advanced diagnostics, an innovative AI-driven digital experience with support from live coaches, and high-quality nutritional supplements to help people achieve their wellness goals.

    http://hologramsciences.com
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources