Hologic
Hologic Biomedical Engineer Salaries

The median Biomedical Engineer compensation in United States package at Hologic totals $120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hologic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Hologic
Systems Engineer
San Diego, CA
Total per year
$120K
Level
3
Base
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$12K
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Hologic?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Biomedical Engineer at Hologic in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $130,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hologic for the Biomedical Engineer role in United States is $120,000.

