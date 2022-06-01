← Company Directory
Hologic
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Hologic that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    We’re an innovative medical technology company whose purpose is to enable healthier lives everywhere, every day. While we discover and develop groundbreaking products and services that benefit everyone, we are especially passionate about those that advance women’s health and well-being. This allows us to be a company that prospers, grows and empowers women to experience healthier lives.None of this would be possible without the talent, skills and aspirations of our employees. Their expertise and dedication to developing and sharing more robust, science-based certainty drives our increasingly global presence, as well as a pipeline that responds to the unmet health and wellness needs of women, families and communities.What powers our growth across Breast & Skeletal Health, Diagnostic Solutions, and GYN Surgical Solutions is also what differentiates us: the exceptional and clinically proven ability of our products to detect, diagnose and treat illnesses and other health conditions earlier and better. This clinical superiority creates high expectations, which we fulfill by always challenging ourselves to improve health through better technology, education and market access. Our goal is to minimize doubt and maximize the confidence our customers and their patients have in their decisions and diagnoses.We work toward this goal every day, always aware that in an increasingly complex and competitive global environment, we must continually earn the trust of our customers and their patients. By focusing on women’s health while still delivering health benefits to everyone, we are setting a new standard of excellence that is strengthened by purpose, driven by passion and brought to life by our promise of more certain early detection and better health outcomes.

    http://hologic.com
    Website
    1985
    Year Founded
    6,750
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Hologic

    Related Companies

    • NuVasive
    • Henry Schein
    • Dentsply Sirona
    • Genworth Financial
    • Cerner
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources