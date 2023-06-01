← Company Directory
Holmesterne
    A food manufacturing company based in North Yorkshire that supplies a broad range of food products to partner customers in Retail, Manufacturing, and Food Service, including leading UK supermarkets. They manufacture raw and cooked meats and vegetables, ingredients for prepared meals, and components for other food manufacturers. Their range includes ready meals, soups, roasted vegetables, shredded meats, ribs, meatballs, sausages, stuffings, ambient meals, hot food to go, and health & wellbeing meals. They operate from two modern manufacturing factories and are fully accredited to SAGI Global, BRC Food standards, and SEDEX ethical. They have a development kitchen and a management team committed to total transparency and customer care.

    https://holmesterne.co.uk
    1987
    126
    $10M-$50M
