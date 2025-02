Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a California-based cannabis company that aims to become a leading premium brand in the industry. They control the entire process from manufacturing to sales and distribution, offering a range of high-quality cannabis and hemp products. Their offerings include pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products, and pet tinctures. They also provide white-label manufacturing services. Hollister Cannabis Co. is the first licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA.