← Company Directory
Holland & Barrett
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Holland & Barrett Salaries

Holland & Barrett's salary ranges from $67,687 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $127,152 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Holland & Barrett. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $82K
Product Manager
$67.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$127K
Technical Program Manager
$97.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Holland & Barrett is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,152. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Holland & Barrett is $89,664.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Holland & Barrett

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • PayPal
  • Uber
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources