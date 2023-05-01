← Company Directory
Holistic Industries
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Holistic Industries that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Holistic Industries is a fast-growing private Multi-State Operator in the cannabis industry, committed to providing high-quality and safe cannabis medicine to patients and customers. They have a seasoned team and a "Greenhouse of Brands" that offers a wide range of proprietary strains, including high CBD strains. The company has a unique model that enables it to win licenses, scale operations, and introduce national brands successfully in highly regulated markets. They are deeply committed to the communities they serve and have a team of experts in cultivation, dispensing, medical professions, security, agriculture, real estate, and legal distribution.

    holisticindustries.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    751
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Holistic Industries

    Related Companies

    • Facebook
    • Coinbase
    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • Dropbox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources