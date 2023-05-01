Holistic Industries is a fast-growing private Multi-State Operator in the cannabis industry, committed to providing high-quality and safe cannabis medicine to patients and customers. They have a seasoned team and a "Greenhouse of Brands" that offers a wide range of proprietary strains, including high CBD strains. The company has a unique model that enables it to win licenses, scale operations, and introduce national brands successfully in highly regulated markets. They are deeply committed to the communities they serve and have a team of experts in cultivation, dispensing, medical professions, security, agriculture, real estate, and legal distribution.