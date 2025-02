Hodo is a plant-based food company that started at a farmers' market in Palo Alto, California. They use fresh, organic ingredients to handcraft delicious foods made from plants. Hodo products are made from real foods and exclusively use organic soybeans from North American farms. Their products can be found across the US and Canada at various retailers and are served at top restaurants nationwide. Hodo aims to be people's favorite food, not just a healthy alternative.