← Company Directory
Hobbs Bonded Fibers
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Hobbs Bonded Fibers that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Hobbs Bonded Fibers is a leader in the non woven industry, providing innovative solutions to customers for over 60 years. They have an outstanding Research & Development team that designs products to meet customer needs and requirements. Hobbs is widely respected for their development and manufacturing of specialty non woven product solutions for the Automotive, Industrial and Consumer markets. They are known for their ability to react quickly, produce quality products that meet or exceed customer expectations, and deliver on time. Hobbs is the trusted partner for custom non woven solutions.

    http://www.hobbsbondedfibers.com
    Website
    1953
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Hobbs Bonded Fibers

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • Databricks
    • SoFi
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources