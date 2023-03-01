← Company Directory
Hitachi Energy
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Hitachi Energy Salaries

Hitachi Energy's salary ranges from $7,229 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $288,550 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hitachi Energy. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $56.4K
Business Development
$289K
Customer Service
$43.4K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Data Analyst
$7.2K
Data Scientist
$43.5K
Hardware Engineer
$13.1K
Management Consultant
$105K
Marketing
$50.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$109K
Product Manager
$211K
Project Manager
$115K
Sales
$97.3K
Technical Program Manager
$167K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hitachi Energy is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $288,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hitachi Energy is $97,251.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Hitachi Energy

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Spotify
  • LinkedIn
  • Pinterest
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources