Hispanic Unity of Florida is a non-profit organization founded in 1982 to help immigrants in Broward County. They offer 12 programs and over 30 services in 4 languages, serving South Florida's diverse community. Their focus is on Language & Education, Economic Mobility & Entrepreneurship, and Citizenship & Civic Engagement, as well as Health & Well-Being, Equal Treatment & Opportunity, and Advocacy. Their mission is to empower immigrants to become self-sufficient, productive, and civically engaged.