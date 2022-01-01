← Company Directory
Hiretual
Hiretual Salaries

Hiretual's salary ranges from $111,304 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $170,850 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hiretual. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Development
$114K
Product Designer
$129K
Product Manager
$111K
Software Engineer
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hiretual is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hiretual is $121,458.

