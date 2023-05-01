HireArt is a platform that helps companies hire, employ, and manage their contract workforce. It offers a unified platform to find, vet, onboard, and manage contractors. The platform curates the best available W2 contractors from top staffing firms, job boards, and HireArt's own direct pool of highly-vetted talent. HireArt's technology onboards new hires in minutes and uses an intuitive UI for employers and employees alike. It offers benefits and expert HR support, providing a delightful employment experience with a contractor NPS score of 75%.