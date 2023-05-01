← Company Directory
HireArt
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about HireArt that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    HireArt is a platform that helps companies hire, employ, and manage their contract workforce. It offers a unified platform to find, vet, onboard, and manage contractors. The platform curates the best available W2 contractors from top staffing firms, job boards, and HireArt's own direct pool of highly-vetted talent. HireArt's technology onboards new hires in minutes and uses an intuitive UI for employers and employees alike. It offers benefits and expert HR support, providing a delightful employment experience with a contractor NPS score of 75%.

    http://www.hireart.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for HireArt

    Related Companies

    • Facebook
    • Netflix
    • DoorDash
    • Square
    • Stripe
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources