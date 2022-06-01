← Company Directory
Hinshaw & Culbertson
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Hinshaw & Culbertson that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP is a U.S. based law firm with offices in 13 states and London. The firm's national reputation spans the insurance industry, the professional services sector—including representation of law firms and lawyers—and other highly regulated industries, such as banking and finance and the debt collection sector. Hinshaw also provides a series of closely coordinated litigation, business advisory and transactional services to clients of all sizes as well as governmental and public sector entities.

    http://www.hinshawlaw.com
    Website
    1934
    Year Founded
    960
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Hinshaw & Culbertson

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Netflix
    • Roblox
    • Lyft
    • Amazon
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources