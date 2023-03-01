← Company Directory
Hindustan Petroleum
Hindustan Petroleum Salaries

Hindustan Petroleum's salary ranges from $6,024 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $25,014 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hindustan Petroleum. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Accountant
$6K
Mechanical Engineer
$14.5K
Project Manager
$25K
Sales
$22K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hindustan Petroleum is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $25,014. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hindustan Petroleum is $18,229.

