Hilti Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Liechtenstein package at Hilti totals CHF 123K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hilti's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Hilti
Product Manager
Vaduz, VA, Liechtenstein
Total per year
CHF 123K
Level
Senior PM
Base
CHF 109K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 14.1K
Years at company
10 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Hilti?

CHF 137K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Hilti in Liechtenstein sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 148,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hilti for the Product Manager role in Liechtenstein is CHF 129,193.

