Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Venezuela at Hillenbrand ranges from VES 9.74M to VES 13.33M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hillenbrand's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

VES 10.55M - VES 12.52M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
VES 9.74MVES 10.55MVES 12.52MVES 13.33M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Hillenbrand?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Hillenbrand in Venezuela sits at a yearly total compensation of VES 13,331,556. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hillenbrand for the Software Engineer role in Venezuela is VES 9,737,832.

