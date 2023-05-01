Hilco Global is a financial services company that specializes in providing valuation, monetization, advisory, and capital solution services for all types of assets. They help healthy and distressed companies derive maximum value from their assets through a suite of strategic services, including asset appraisals, inventory monetization, real estate repositioning, and more. Hilco is composed of independent operating units, each staffed by highly-skilled professionals committed to quality service and achieving successful results. They have been delivering expert solutions and proven value for 30 years.