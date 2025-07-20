Company Directory
Highspot
Highspot Customer Success Salaries

The average Customer Success total compensation in United States at Highspot ranges from $119K to $173K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Highspot's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

$135K - $157K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$119K$135K$157K$173K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Highspot, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

FAQ

Najlepiej opłacany pakiet wynagrodzeń zgłoszony dla Customer Success w Highspot in United States wynosi roczne całkowite wynagrodzenie w wysokości $172,550. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz wszelkie potencjalne wynagrodzenie w akcjach i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia zgłoszonego w Highspot dla roli Customer Success in United States wynosi $118,900.

