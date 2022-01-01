← Company Directory
Highspot
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Highspot Salaries

Highspot's salary ranges from $71,400 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Canada at the low-end to $265,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Highspot. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $195K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $265K
Technical Program Manager
Median $168K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Product Designer
Median $139K

UX Designer

Recruiter
Median $135K
Accountant
$171K
Business Development
$235K
Customer Service
$71.4K
Human Resources
$186K
Marketing
$130K
Product Design Manager
$254K
Product Manager
$73.3K
Project Manager
$163K
Sales
$149K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$147K
Solution Architect
$169K
Technical Writer
$179K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Highspot, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Highspot, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Highspot is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $265,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Highspot is $168,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Highspot

Related Companies

  • Pluralsight
  • Circadence
  • BlueVine
  • Kareo
  • Pantheon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources