HighLevel Salaries

HighLevel's salary ranges from $17,753 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $75,375 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HighLevel. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $41.6K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Marketing
$75.4K
Product Designer
$17.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HighLevel is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $75,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HighLevel is $41,591.

