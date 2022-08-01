Highlander Partners is a private investment firm making direct private equity and mezzanine investments throughout North America and Central Europe. We comprise both investment and operational professionals with significant career accomplishments. Highlander Partners differs from a typical private equity firm in that we manage our own capital and do not have limited partners whose varying interests can weigh on the investment process.We are focused on long-term value creation. We are looking for exceptional companies and outstanding management teams with a clear vision of growth.