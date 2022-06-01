← Company Directory
Higher Logic
Higher Logic Salaries

Higher Logic's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $241,200 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Higher Logic. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Marketing
$79.6K
Product Manager
$241K
Sales
$201K
Software Engineer
$114K
The highest paying role reported at Higher Logic is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Higher Logic is $157,432.

