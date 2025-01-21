← Company Directory
H.I.G. Capital
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

H.I.G. Capital Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Costa Rica at H.I.G. Capital ranges from CRC 32.35M to CRC 45.06M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for H.I.G. Capital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 34.66M - CRC 40.82M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 32.35MCRC 34.66MCRC 40.82MCRC 45.06M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at H.I.G. Capital?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at H.I.G. Capital in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 45,056,115. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at H.I.G. Capital for the Project Manager role in Costa Rica is CRC 32,347,980.

Other Resources