Hibob
Hibob Salaries

Hibob's salary ranges from $42,556 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Portugal at the low-end to $117,716 for a Software Engineering Manager in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hibob. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Marketing
$104K
Marketing Operations
$66.7K
Product Manager
$78.3K
Project Manager
$78.4K
Software Engineer
$42.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$118K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hibob is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $117,716. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hibob is $78,344.

