Hi-Tech Solutions
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

Hi-Tech Solutions Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation at Hi-Tech Solutions ranges from KZT 26.45M to KZT 38.53M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hi-Tech Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

KZT 30.37M - KZT 34.61M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
KZT 26.45MKZT 30.37MKZT 34.61MKZT 38.53M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Hi-Tech Solutions?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Hi-Tech Solutions sits at a yearly total compensation of KZT 38,528,941. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hi-Tech Solutions for the Software Engineer role is KZT 26,447,832.

Other Resources