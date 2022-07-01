Hi-Rez Studios was established in 2005 to create exceptional online interactive entertainment and is now one of the largest video game studios in the Southeast United States. Our games include the award-winning action MOBA SMITE, class-based hero shooter Paladins, fantasy-inspired battle royale Realm Royale, multiplayer shooter Rogue Company and tactical RPG SMITE Blitz. Our games have been played by more than 70 million people worldwide on PC, mobile, and console, and we are trailblazers of the F2P and cross-play movements. We want all players to be able to game with their friends regardless of platform.