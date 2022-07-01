← Company Directory
Hi-Rez Studios
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Hi-Rez Studios that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Hi-Rez Studios was established in 2005 to create exceptional online interactive entertainment and is now one of the largest video game studios in the Southeast United States. Our games include the award-winning action MOBA SMITE, class-based hero shooter Paladins, fantasy-inspired battle royale Realm Royale, multiplayer shooter Rogue Company and tactical RPG SMITE Blitz. Our games have been played by more than 70 million people worldwide on PC, mobile, and console, and we are trailblazers of the F2P and cross-play movements. We want all players to be able to game with their friends regardless of platform.

    http://www.hirezstudios.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    450
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Hi-Rez Studios

    Related Companies

    • Respawn Entertainment
    • miHoYo
    • Wargaming
    • Bethesda Game Studios
    • WB Games
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources