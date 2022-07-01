← Company Directory
HG Insights
HG Insights Salaries

HG Insights's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $180,900 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HG Insights. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $152K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Product Manager
$181K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HG Insights is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HG Insights is $152,250.

