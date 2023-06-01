HeyMama is a community of career-driven mothers who support each other and seek to improve their lives while lifting up those around them. The company was founded to address the lack of systemic support and resources for working mothers. HeyMama helps moms connect in meaningful ways to build relationships and networks that are invaluable for success. The community is diverse, but members share high expectations for their careers and personal lives. HeyMama is an ecosystem built for the collective benefit and advancement of the whole community.