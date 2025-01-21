← Company Directory
Hexaware Technologies
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • India

Hexaware Technologies Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in India

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India package at Hexaware Technologies totals ₹2.69M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hexaware Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Hexaware Technologies
Systems Analyst
Navi Mumbai, MH, India
Total per year
₹2.69M
Level
G5
Base
₹2.69M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Hexaware Technologies?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Hexaware Technologies in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,290,804. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hexaware Technologies for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,686,540.

