Hess
Hess Salaries

Hess's salary ranges from $119,400 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $268,650 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hess. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Data Analyst
$119K
Human Resources
$269K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hess is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $268,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hess is $194,025.

