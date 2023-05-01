← Company Directory
Heru
    About

    Heru Inc. is a medical software company that develops next-generation vision exams using AR/VR head-mounted displays. Their multi-modal wearable solution offers several vision exams within a single platform, including dark adaptation and contrast sensitivity exams for detecting early AMD. Heru aims to build a comprehensive solution that exceeds traditional standards of care in usability, cost, size, and portability, with future development focused on personalized augmented vision correction. The company was founded at the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.

    seeheru.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources